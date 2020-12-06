Protest in paradise: Locals up the ante in tussle with Chinese developer

On Australia Day, protesters will gather on a slice of Queensland paradise to demand their land back from a Chinese developer.

Last week, A Current Affair reported the new Chinese owners of Keswick Island in the Whitsundays have closed its airstrip to residents and banned them from docking at the public barge ramp.

Locals have decided to fight back by firing up the barbeque on the public esplanade on January 26, and they’re inviting anyone with a boat to join in.

Current resident Craig Gilberd told Ben Fordham it’s going to be a “typical Australia Day” celebration, complete with a traditional thong-throwing competition.

Former resident Julie Willis said she was amazed by the sheer volume of support for their cause since it came to wider public attention.

“We’re a collective Australian voice that says to all governments, we’ve had enough. You need to be accountable.”

