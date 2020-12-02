‘It belongs to Australia’: Locals kicked out of Aussie paradise by Chinese developer

A Chinese developer has taken over an island on the Whitsundays and is trying to drive out locals.

According to A Current Affair, the new owners of Keswick Island have closed the airstrip to residents and banned them from docking at the public barge ramp.

The national park, which covers 80 per cent of the island, has also been closed.

Former resident of Keswick Island, Julie Willis told Ben Fordham she was told to get out with only three days notice to pack up her belongings.

“I was very shocked.

“The pilot of the flight that was flying me in rang me and told me that the plane wouldn’t be allowed to land if I was on it.”

Current resident, Craig Gilberd, said the day the developers took over he was told to get his plane off the island within 12 hours.

“I spoke to the island manager at 8 o’clock that night and I had to have it off the island by 8 o’clock in the morning; no reason given.

Mr Gilberd said this issue has “struck the heart strings” of our country.

“Keswick Island … is the most beautiful spot that I think I have ever been to and it belongs to Australia.”

Ben Fordham has called on the Queenlsand government to intervene.

“Surely, the Queensland Premier needs to step in here,” Ben Fordham said, “This is not an appropriate foreign investment.”

“If the Chinese millionaires don’t want to play by the rules they should be immediately ejected from the island.”

