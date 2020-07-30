2GB
Prime Minister to hold national security briefing with premiers

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed a national security briefing phone hook-up will take place today with state premiers.

Victoria has recorded its worst day since the pandemic began and NSW is scrambling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

But Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the meeting will be on a different topic to coronavirus.

“It’s not a normal meeting of the National Cabinet, that will be next week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
