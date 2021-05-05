2GB
Prime Minister Scott Morrison tripped up by ‘spin and cover-ups’

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Peta CredlinScott MorrisonThe Influencerstravel ban
Sky News commentator Peta Credlin believes she’s gotten to the bottom of “what’s got Scott Morrison into trouble” around the India travel ban.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson the Prime Minister’s communication, or lack thereof, is the problem.

She compared the outrage over Mr Morrison’s handling of the India situation with that around his trip to Hawaii amid the 2019-20 bushfires.

“His decisions are relatively sound.

“The spin and the cover-ups; I think that’s what’s caught him out.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Peta’s comments in full

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
