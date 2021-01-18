2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister backs off border wars despite Australian Open anger

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AUSTRALIAN OPENborder closuresdaniel andrewsScott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister backs off border wars despite Australian Open anger

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refrained from criticising Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ border policy, despite an outpouring of anger over perceived double standards.

Mr Morrison commended the flexibility of the Northern Territory and NSW in responding to outbreaks proportionally, but did not condemn others.

“All the states are different, Jim, they’ve all got different circumstances … the way borders impact is different from state to state.

“You’ve just got to deal with what’s in front of you and make the best calls you can; that’s how we’ve got through it.”

Some Victorians remain stranded in areas deemed ‘red zones’ by the Victorian Government, despite the state welcoming hundreds of players, coaches and officials for the Australian Open.

The Prime Minister insisted no provision had been made to allow the tennis players and teams to fill hotel quarantine spots needed for stranded Aussies.

“It’s just not my job, I think, to be critical of other premiers or other jurisdictions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873