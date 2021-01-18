Prime Minister backs off border wars despite Australian Open anger

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refrained from criticising Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ border policy, despite an outpouring of anger over perceived double standards.

Mr Morrison commended the flexibility of the Northern Territory and NSW in responding to outbreaks proportionally, but did not condemn others.

“All the states are different, Jim, they’ve all got different circumstances … the way borders impact is different from state to state.

“You’ve just got to deal with what’s in front of you and make the best calls you can; that’s how we’ve got through it.”

Some Victorians remain stranded in areas deemed ‘red zones’ by the Victorian Government, despite the state welcoming hundreds of players, coaches and officials for the Australian Open.

The Prime Minister insisted no provision had been made to allow the tennis players and teams to fill hotel quarantine spots needed for stranded Aussies.

“It’s just not my job, I think, to be critical of other premiers or other jurisdictions.”

