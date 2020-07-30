Premier issues social distancing reminder to Muslim community ahead of Eid festivities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reminded religious communities of the importance of social distancing ahead of one of the biggest events in the Muslim calendar.

Eid al-Adha, a three-day festival, usually features large family gatherings.

The Premier told Deborah Knight Muslim leaders have done an “outstanding” job of keeping their community informed and encouraging rigorous testing.

“We’ve been keeping close contact with the ethnic communities, and I really want to thank the Islamic community in NSW.

“We know it’s a special religious celebration … in the next few days, and the amount of information that’s gone out has been very pleasing.”

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib told Deborah many mosques have either downsized their celebrations or cancelled them completely.

“People will be able to conduct their own little special service at home.

“In some particular places you just couldn’t guarantee that everything was going to be … safe.

“Family gatherings, … they’re the big thing, so we’ve been doing a lot of work in trying to make sure that families are sticking to the 20.”

