Premier endorses party in-fighting on climate change

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has endorsed the war of words between the ministers in her Cabinet as part of the party’s internal debate on climate policy.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Environment Minister Matt Kean have gone toe-to-toe on the issue, with Mr Barilaro describing Mr Kean’s position as “unhelpful”.

The Premier told Ben Fordham the government “has a varied position” on climate policy, and she says the ministers’ comments echo “the positions that I hear in the community”.

“I’m someone who believes in thrashing out the issues, because as a government how can we get the right policies if we force everybody to think the same?

“I actually encourage that among my colleagues, to make sure we’re robust.”

Premier Berejiklian also acknowledged the need to increase hazard reduction burning but refused to comment on how it could be done.

“I feel very strongly that we need to get the experts to give us advice on that.

“It’s not for politicians to decide when and where.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED: