Pollie Pedal dramas as Tony Abbott slows down the pack

The yearly charity ride that sees politicians from all parties come together in a multi-partisan show of support for much-needed charities has hit a snag.

The 2020 Pollie Pedal kicked off this month with politicians riding through regional drought and bushfire-affected communities in south west New South Wales.

However Energy Minister Angus Taylor, who is front of the pack, has told Deborah Knight this year’s ride has faced some dramas, including a delay from the ride’s founder and patron Tony Abbott.

“Well, we’re running a little bit behind because Tony managed to puncture his tyre.

“But we got through it all; he’s riding okay for a bloke who had two weeks in quarantine.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Partnering with Soldier On, this year’s ride is raising funds and awareness to support those who have served our nation.

To donate, click HERE.

Image: 2020 Pollie Pedal