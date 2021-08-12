2GB
Police to ‘go harder than before’ as Deputy Premier foreshadows new measures

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The NSW Deputy Premier has confirmed he is not yet pushing for a state-wide lockdown, but police are ready “to go harder than anyone’s gone before” on rule-breakers.

As head of the NSW government’s COVID taskforce, John Barilaro told Jim Wilson LGAs without cases shouldn’t be punished with unnecessary measures.

However, “we do have a lockdown situation in Canberra now”.

“That could become problematic for southern NSW; if that was to breach there then I would absolutely be saying maybe it is time for a state-wide lockdown.”

Mr Barilaro said NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is bringing to the table new enforcement measures, with a ‘ring of steel’ around Sydney and an increase in penalties being considered.

“Now’s the time to go harder and tighter.

“We’ll look at a permit system to leave Sydney possibly, or … start using our truck stops and pulling up everybody.

“Rarely do we ever say no to Commissioner Fuller.”

Jim Wilson
