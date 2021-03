Two men have been charged and $4.5 million worth of drugs seized after a joint operation between Strike Force Raptor and QLD Police overnight.

Police received information of a drug trafficking operation between Sydney and Brisbane on Thursday.

As a result, police seized 130 kilograms of cannabis, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and 2,000 litres of chemicals.

There will be a further announcement from NSW Police this afternoon.

