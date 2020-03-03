Police on the hunt for bushfire arsonists need your help

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the owner of a car seen at the site of three bushfires over summer.

Strike Force Myler is investigating the suspicious blazes started in Sydney’s south-west in December last year.

On December 3, emergency services were called to the three separate fires at Castlereagh and Londonderry, managing to extinguish them after several hours but only after they burned through about 40 hectares of bushland.

Investigators have deemed the fires to be suspicious and the public is being called on to help identify a car seen driving around the area of all three fires, before and after they were lit.

The maroon 2002 Toyota Rav 4 has yellow and black New South Wales registration plates.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

NSW Police Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka tells Ray Hadley they believe the driver could be a local.

“To know these areas well, the fire trails, etc, you’d have to have local knowledge or work in the area.

“There is obviously a connection to the area which is drawing this person to it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview