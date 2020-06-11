Police officer’s distraught father calls in with emotional message

A distressed father has called in and revealed how difficult it is to have a son in the police force as rallies rage on.

There have been examples around the world of police officers being turned on as outrage continues over the death of George Floyd in the US.

In Sydney, protests have been planned for this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Listener Mark is the father of a police officer and has told Ben Fordham how “stressful” the current climate is.

“The boy’s not doing anything wrong. I can’t understand it. I’m so distressed about my son being in the job.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call