WATCH | UK police officer attacked whilst making arrest

Footage has emerged of a London police officer attacked by members of the public whilst making an arrest.

The video shows a male officer being pinned to the ground and kicked while attempting to make an arrest.

Members of the public then appear to turn on the police officer.

Police were responding to an incident when they were flagged down by a member of the public who said they had just been assaulted and directed the officers towards their alleged assailant.

UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist told Ben Fordham two people were arrested.

“We don’t want to start seeing riots.”

