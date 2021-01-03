2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Police Minister ‘infuriated’ by Fairfield..

Police Minister ‘infuriated’ by Fairfield wedding-goers’ ‘blatant breach’

16 hours ago
Chris Smith Exclusive
coronavirus breachDavid ElliottrestrictionsWedding
Article image for Police Minister ‘infuriated’ by Fairfield wedding-goers’ ‘blatant breach’

NSW Police are investigating another breach of capacity restrictions at a wedding reception in Sydney’s west over the weekend.

Police Minister David Elliott told Chris Smith it was “a blatant breach of the [health] orders”, with between 600 and 700 guests in attendance – double the venue’s COVID-safe capacity.

The operator has been fined $5000.

“It has infuriated me: it’s not the way that I wanted to spend my Monday morning, I can assure you.

“It’s only going to take one person to do the wrong thing, and then we have another Avalon on our hands.”

The breach came as the state’s first face mask mandate was announced. Mr Elliott encouraged everyone to respect the mandate, enforced from today by a $200 fine.

“Wearing a mask is not an inconvenience. Having to stay at home and lose your job will be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Chris Smith Exclusive
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873