Police Minister ‘infuriated’ by Fairfield wedding-goers’ ‘blatant breach’

NSW Police are investigating another breach of capacity restrictions at a wedding reception in Sydney’s west over the weekend.

Police Minister David Elliott told Chris Smith it was “a blatant breach of the [health] orders”, with between 600 and 700 guests in attendance – double the venue’s COVID-safe capacity.

The operator has been fined $5000.

“It has infuriated me: it’s not the way that I wanted to spend my Monday morning, I can assure you.

“It’s only going to take one person to do the wrong thing, and then we have another Avalon on our hands.”

The breach came as the state’s first face mask mandate was announced. Mr Elliott encouraged everyone to respect the mandate, enforced from today by a $200 fine.

“Wearing a mask is not an inconvenience. Having to stay at home and lose your job will be.”

