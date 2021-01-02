BREAKING | Masks made mandatory as some restrictions reimposed

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the reimposing of restrictions from midnight tonight, including the state’s first mask mandate.

Face masks will be compulsory in indoor settings throughout Greater Sydney, including on public transport, in shopping centres, cinemas, places of worship, salons, gaming areas, and for staff at hospitality venues.

From Monday, the mask mandate will be enforced with fines of $200.

Capacity restrictions will be lowered to 30 in gym classes, and funerals, weddings and places of worship will be limited to 100 people.

Uncontrolled outdoor events will be capped at 500 attendees, while controlled events will be capped at 2000.

The new restrictions come after seven new cases of community transmission were recorded until 8pm on Friday, five of which are linked to the Berala cluster in Western Sydney.

“The Crossroads [Hotel] outbreak took us about four months to get to zero community transmission, and we certainly don’t want this outbreak to take as long as that,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We’ve learned from what’s occurred previously.

“We want to make sure we’re not in a situation where we’re restricting people’s ability to go about their business.

“In fact, we want to increase economic activity, not diminish [it], and mask wearing in these settings will give us the confidence to do that.”

Also announced was relief for residents of the southern zone of the northern beaches, who will no longer be subjected to stay at home orders from midnight, and will instead be included in restrictions for Greater Sydney.

The northern zone is expected to rejoin Greater Sydney from January 9.

Image: Nine News