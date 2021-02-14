2GB
Police Commissioner’s message to missing Melissa Caddick

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is calling on missing Dover Heights woman Melissa Caddick to return home.

The 49-year-old went missing more than three months ago amid an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham Ms Caddick should turn herself in.

“I’d say to her, she’s not the first person to have alleged to have engaged in fraudulent activity.

“I think for her, and her family, it would be time to come home.”

