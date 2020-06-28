Police Commissioner condemns attacks on NSW officers

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has condemned a recent spate of attacks on police officers.

Last week, 20 police officers were assaulted, including two officers who are still recovering after the alleged attack was captured by bodycam footage.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham the male officer is on crutches with nerve damage to his leg while the female officer, who was allegedly strangled, has a damaged neck.

The Police Commissioner is sending out an important message to people who assault police.

“My directions are, take them back to the police station, charge them, bail refuse them, put them before the court.”

