Police brace for ‘unusual’ patrols ahead of NYE

Police will be out in force tonight with patrols geared toward ensuring health orders followed and social distancing maintained.

Ahead of tonight’s festivities, Sydney’s CBD has been sectioned off into zones governing how people can move around the city.

NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Mick Willing said “it’s going to be an unusual night for police.”

While the police force has not needed to increase the number of patrolling officers, they will be ensuring health orders are followed.

“We’re hoping that people abide by the health orders tonight, restrict their movements, use some commonsense and let’s get through to 2021 in a safe way.

“Sadly every now and then we see groups of people who don’t do the right thing.”

Image: Getty Images