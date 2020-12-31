New Year’s Eve harbourside zones: What you need to know

From 5pm tonight, Sydney’s CBD will be divided into zones which govern how people can move around the city.

To enter the ‘green zone’, comprising the harbour foreshore around the Rocks, Circular Quay, Botanic Gardens, Mrs Macquaries Point, and Bradfield Park, residents, visitors and workers will require a pass from Service NSW.

In the ‘yellow zone’ buffer area, NSW Police will use move on powers to disperse groups and individuals exhibiting COVID-unsafe behaviours.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Joe Hildebrand there are 10 checkpoints around the city with police and Service NSW staff monitoring compliance, and helping those who have forgotten or lost their pass.

He stressed the need to only venture into the CBD if you have already made plans to do so.

“Tonight’s not the night to just wander the streets and say ‘hey, have you got any bookings?’ – if you do not have a reservation or an invitation to a home … then you will need that QR code to get through the door.”

Image: Service NSW/Google Maps