‘Please talk to me’: Gladys Berejiklian still out of the loop for QLD’s border decisions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed a breakdown of communication with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is continuing.

Following today’s meeting of the National Cabinet, Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson she’s urging her Queensland counterpart to bring down the border long before Christmas.

“The conversations are always polite. She undertook to take on board my request to relax rules regarding health workers in particular.

“I encourage the Queensland government to take a good, hard look at that: there’s no reason why that can’t happen.”

Ms Palaszczuk today announced the border bubble will be extended to Moree in northern NSW, but the NSW Premier admitted she’s “not quite sure whether …. [it] goes beyond the boarding schools” at the centre of one mother’s heartbreaking plea.

“Can I just encourage the Queensland government to please talk to me, and talk to us when they’re making those changes?

“Moving forward all of us have to communicate well with each other, and just let each other know what’s going on.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview