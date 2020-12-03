2GB
‘Piss ’em off!’: Former MP fires up over Chinese developers takeover of Aussie land

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jason CostiganKeswick IslandWhitsunday
Former Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is calling on the Queensland government to come down hard on a Chinese developer driving locals out of an idyllic island they call home.

According to A Current Affair, the new owners of Keswick Island have closed the airstrip to residents and banned them from docking at the public barge ramp.

The national park, which covers 80 per cent of the island, has also been closed.

Former Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan told Ben Fordham the Premier should intervene.

“The government is basically being fooled and taken for a ride hook, line and sinker.

“It’s probably a very difficult time at the moment, given the relationship between Beijing and Canberra, but someone’s gonna have to say this is absolute BS.

“If they’re not going to change their tune, piss ’em off!”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaBusinessNewsQLD
