Peter V’landys ‘very disappointed’ by NSW Premier’s rejection

36 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Peter V’landys ‘very disappointed’ by NSW Premier’s rejection

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is “very disappointed” by the NSW Premier’s decision to deny NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller a role with the Commission.

Mr V’landys attempted to recruit the Commissioner to help stamp out player misbehaviour.

He declined to elaborate on details of the negotiations, but told Jim Wilson he respects Ms Berejiklian’s reasoning.

“[Mick Fuller] is one of the people that I admire: his integrity is beyond reproach, he’s a conscientious man.

“He was the perfect fit, but I totally understand the NSW government’s position on it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

