Police Commissioner reacts to withdrawn NRL offer

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not be considered for a role at the Australian Rugby League Commission

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys attempted to recruit the NSW Police Commissioner to help stamp out player misbehaviour.

However, “legal advice” led to Mr Fuller being denied the role.

He told Ben Fordham he respects the decision.

“My contract is a complex one and my role in the state is a complex one.

“At the end of the day … I’ve got to protect my primary role, it’s the most important role.”

