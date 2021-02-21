2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Commissioner reacts to withdrawn NRL offer

9 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
ARLCMick FullerPETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Police Commissioner reacts to withdrawn NRL offer

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not be considered for a role at the Australian Rugby League Commission

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys attempted to recruit the NSW Police Commissioner to help stamp out player misbehaviour.

However, “legal advice” led to Mr Fuller being denied the role.

He told Ben Fordham he respects the decision.

“My contract is a complex one and my role in the state is a complex one.

“At the end of the day … I’ve got to protect my primary role, it’s the most important role.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873