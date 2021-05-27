Peter V’landys says alternate venues to be considered for Origin opener

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys state governments have put their hand up to host Origin, if it can’t go ahead in Melbourne.

The series opener is scheduled to be played at the MCG just six days after Victoria’s lockdown ends.

Peter V’landys has told Ben Fordham they’ll review alternate venues today but will honour the original agreement if the situation allows.

“It seems it probably won’t be able to be held at the MCG.

“Every government around Australia has come to us looking for it, so there’s no shortage of venues.”

