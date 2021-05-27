2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys says alternate venues to be considered for Origin opener

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys says alternate venues to be considered for Origin opener

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys state governments have put their hand up to host Origin, if it can’t go ahead in Melbourne.

The series opener is scheduled to be played at the MCG just six days after Victoria’s lockdown ends.

Peter V’landys has told Ben Fordham they’ll review alternate venues today but will honour the original agreement if the situation allows.

“It seems it probably won’t be able to be held at the MCG.

“Every government around Australia has come to us looking for it, so there’s no shortage of venues.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873