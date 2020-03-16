2GB
Peter Dutton provides update on his coronavirus diagnosis

36 mins ago
Ray Hadley
PETER DUTTON

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

The Minister was diagnosed last Friday and has spoken to Ray Hadley from isolation.

He tells Ray he may not have gotten tested if he wasn’t so aware of the existence of the virus.

“If I was in a normal job I probably would have had some Panadol, maybe called in sick, but probably been back to work on Monday.

“Hopefully I get clearance, by way of a negative test, by the end of the week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy

