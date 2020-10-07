Peter Dutton detects mood shift in QLD as election looms

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is detecting a mood shift among Queensland voters as the government refuses to open the border.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has, for the first time, expressed displeasure at Queensland Health’s strict stance on medical exemptions for hotel quarantine.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley Queenslanders are becoming suspicious of the government’s agenda.

“I believe that Queenslanders’ mood has really changed.

“The rules keep moving and changing and it’s a very slippery operation by the Queensland Premier at the moment.”

