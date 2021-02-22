Pete Evans peddles ‘self-indulgent drivel’ at anti-vax protests

Jim Wilson has responded to accusations lobbed at the Australian media by celebrity conspiracy theorist Pete Evans.

Evans was seen and heard alongside other influential anti-vaxxers at a protest this weekend, prompting a fresh litany of criticism.

Jim slammed the “nutjobs” for endangering lives by refusing to take safety precautions.

“Can we try and deal in facts and listen to the experts? All you’re about is self-promotion and self-indulgent drivel.”

The former TV chef’s latest stunt comes hot on the heels of his announcement of a Senate bid.

“Leave the running of the country to the grown ups.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

In an attempt to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison received his shot live on TV at the weekend.

However, the demonstration prompted some backlash with the Prime Minister accused of jumping the queue ahead of those who need it most.

Jim countered the bellyachers out of concern for his own mother.

“My 80-year-old mother is somewhat apprehensive about the vaccine, whether it’s safe.

“She doesn’t listen to people like … Pete Evans or rogue MP Craig Kelly … [but] she’s nervous about having the jab because some countries have raised concerns.

“For my mother to see the leader of our country get the jab … provided peace of mind.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Brook Mitchell