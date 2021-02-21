Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins

Australia’s coronavirus vaccination program has begun, with aged care residents, quarantine workers and health workers to receive the first 60,000 jabs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received the Pfizer vaccine.

Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham it doesn’t matter which vaccine people get.

“The bottom line is both vaccines are safe, both protect against severe disease, hospitalisation and death.”

Image: Nine News