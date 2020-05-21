Peta Credlin weighs in on the future of the dole

Peta Credlin says it will be “very difficult” to scale back Centrelink payments after the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobseeker has been doubled during the pandemic, with the unemployed eligible for $1100 a fortnight.

The government insists it’s only a temporary rise but many are calling for it to be made permanent.

Ms Credlin told Alan Jones the raised payment isn’t needed anymore.

“I mean, how do you take the dole and cut it in half? How do you do that?

“It should never have been raised in the first place.

“They built a policy like they were building an ark for a flood and we haven’t got that now. So we don’t need this great big boat sitting in the middle of our economy.”

