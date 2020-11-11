2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peta Credlin declares anthem change should be ‘lead by Australians’ not pollies

38 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Gladys Berejikiannational anthemPeta Credlin
Article image for Peta Credlin declares anthem change should be ‘lead by Australians’ not pollies

Commentator Peta Credlin says any change to Australia’s national anthem needs to be lead by the Australian public, not politicians.

There’s a push for the anthem’s lyrics to be changed to ‘Australians all let us rejoice, for we are one and free’, a move backed by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson she was sympathetic to the argument to change it, but Remembrance Day wasn’t the day to raise it.

“I think today wasn’t the day to go out with something that divides people, the whole issue of the anthem.

“I think this is something that has to come from the Australian community.

“If we want to have the debate about changing the anthem, I think it has to be lead by the public.”

Click PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson it wasn’t her intention to take away from Remembrance Day, but she was “sad” that some Australians felt they couldn’t sing along.

“I think it’s time we acknowledge that our continent has the longest living culture on the planet, our Indigenous people have inhabited the continent for tens of thousands of years.

“I think our anthem should reflect that.”

 

Image: Nine News

 

RELATED

Why Warren Mundine has changed his stance on the national anthem

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873