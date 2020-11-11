Peta Credlin declares anthem change should be ‘lead by Australians’ not pollies

Commentator Peta Credlin says any change to Australia’s national anthem needs to be lead by the Australian public, not politicians.

There’s a push for the anthem’s lyrics to be changed to ‘Australians all let us rejoice, for we are one and free’, a move backed by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson she was sympathetic to the argument to change it, but Remembrance Day wasn’t the day to raise it.

“I think today wasn’t the day to go out with something that divides people, the whole issue of the anthem.

“I think this is something that has to come from the Australian community.

“If we want to have the debate about changing the anthem, I think it has to be lead by the public.”

Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson it wasn’t her intention to take away from Remembrance Day, but she was “sad” that some Australians felt they couldn’t sing along.

“I think it’s time we acknowledge that our continent has the longest living culture on the planet, our Indigenous people have inhabited the continent for tens of thousands of years.

“I think our anthem should reflect that.”

