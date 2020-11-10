Why Warren Mundine has changed his stance on the national anthem
Indigenous leader Warren Mundine is joining calls to change one word of the national anthem.
The NSW Premier has backed the proposal raised by The Recognition in Anthem Project. (See below)
Current
Australians all let us rejoice for we are young and free.
Revised
Australians all let us rejoice for we are one and free.
Mr Mundine told Ben Fordham he doesn’t usually support changes to the national anthem but believes this is a good idea.
“The national anthem is about uniting the nation, we shouldn’t have these annual arguments continually going on.
“But I think this helps a lot in making that difference.”
