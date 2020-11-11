Gladys Berejiklian plays down ‘personality clash’ with QLD Premier

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has batted away suggestions of a personality clash with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Queensland Health is reportedly considering opening the borders to Victorians in December, a move which has raised the ire of the NSW Premier.

But Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson it was unfair to separate families at this time of year, and impact businesses struggling already.

“I want to be careful to say I don’t want this perceived personality issue to really detract from what we need to do, and that’s to get the borders down.

“I think it’s unfair to compare Victoria and NSW, it’s like comparing apples and oranges.

“The rules Queensland are imposing on us are unrealistic.

“I want people to be able to make their travel bookings, make their arrangements, and not have to stress at the last minute about what the government is doing.”

