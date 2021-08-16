2GB
Perseverance in face of disaster gains Tathra oyster farmers national recognition

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
agriculturefarmersNSW floodsSeafoodTathra Oysters
Article image for Perseverance in face of disaster gains Tathra oyster farmers national recognition

Despite flood and fire, NSW’s producers have proven themselves once again world-competitors.

Gary and Jo Rodely of Tathra Oysters have been named 2021 Producer of the Year in Delicious magazine’s Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

Gary told Deborah Knight after the Black Summer bushfires and March floods, several things needed to be done to continue growing top-quality Sydney rock oysters.

“The good thing about the oysters is you can just put the harvest on hold.

“The oysters lose condition because of that event, but if you can hold on and make sure your infrastructure is good enough to get through, and clean up all the damage that’s floating around in the lake, and make sure all the debris … that’s choking your oysters gets flushed out.

“If you can do those sorts of little jobs … the oysters will come good again.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tathra Oysters’ secret to success

Image: Tathra Oysters/Facebook

BusinessNewsNSW
