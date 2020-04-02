‘People are frightened!’: Alan Jones clashes with Police Minister on ‘over the top’ health order

Alan Jones has confronted NSW Police Minister David Elliott over the new strict public health regulations.

NSW has some of the most stringent laws in the world, threatening people with six months jail or a maximum $11,000 fine if they are seen outside their homes without a valid reason.

A total of 13 on the spot fines were issued under the act yesterday, including stopping people for driving around without a reasonable excuse detailed in the health order.

One man was found to have ignored two warnings and was later found for the third time that day eating a kebab on a bench in Newcastle.

Alan Jones says the laws have gone too far.

“This is completely over the top and people are frightened! Now what kind of state are we running? We can’t be running a joint here where people are so terrified to leave their home!”

But the Police Minister assures this is necessary to ensure community safety.

Alan Jones: “I’m talking about [fining] a 21-year-old man eating a kebab on a bench in Newcastle, I mean what the hell?!” David Elliott: “Nobody likes these laws! Nobody wants to see our lifestyle return more than me, which is why I’m thrilled and relieved this is a short term scenario.” Alan Jones: “Well, why weren’t you so fastidious when people were climbing off the Ruby Princess?”

Former NSW Premier Bob Carr is also calling for a more moderate approach to the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions, particularly on public beaches.

He tells Alan Jones he believes people have learned from their mistakes, after a lack of adherence to social distancing on Bondi Beach led to its closure.

“Given that you’ve got council staff and police enforcing it, given that you’ve got the people barriers along all of our beaches… I think you can say that individuals are entitled to go to the beach, to run on it, to walk on it, to plunge into the waves.

“That is a contribution to the public good in these extraordinary times.”

