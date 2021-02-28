2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pensioner forced into QLD hotel quarantine to launch legal action

7 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Bob Forde
Article image for Pensioner forced into QLD hotel quarantine to launch legal action

An 87-year-old pensioner from regional Victoria is threatening legal action after being forced into hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Bob Forde was visiting his daughter on the Gold Coast, via a train to Melbourne and a bus to the airport.

However, upon arrival, Queensland authorities directed him into hotel quarantine, despite coming from regional Victoria, because he transmitted through Melbourne on public transport.

At the time, country Victoria had not been labelled a hotspot.

Mr Forde told Ben Fordham he was illegally detained for five nights.

“I had six or seven policemen … basically surrounded by them. I was shaking like you couldn’t believe, I was terrified.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873