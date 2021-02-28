Pensioner forced into QLD hotel quarantine to launch legal action

An 87-year-old pensioner from regional Victoria is threatening legal action after being forced into hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Bob Forde was visiting his daughter on the Gold Coast, via a train to Melbourne and a bus to the airport.

However, upon arrival, Queensland authorities directed him into hotel quarantine, despite coming from regional Victoria, because he transmitted through Melbourne on public transport.

At the time, country Victoria had not been labelled a hotspot.

Mr Forde told Ben Fordham he was illegally detained for five nights.

“I had six or seven policemen … basically surrounded by them. I was shaking like you couldn’t believe, I was terrified.”

