Pat Cash ‘not as confident’ Australian Open will begin on schedule

A mystery COVID-19 case in Melbourne’s hotel quarantine has cast a shadow over the Australian Open, due to start on Monday.

Up to 600 players and officials are now considered casual contacts of the positive worker, and must isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Coach and Australian tennis legend Pat Cash has this afternoon undergone another COVID-19 test as a precaution, but told Jim Wilson he and others are “not panicking”.

“It’s set us back a day … [but] with a bit of luck, everyone is okay.”

He admitted to being “probably not as confident as I was [previously]” that the tournament will go ahead on time, but does not believe it should be cancelled.

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images