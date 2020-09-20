2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parents rally together against junior footy COVID regulations

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has reportedly taken up the fight against COVID rules for junior footy.

NSW Rugby League guidelines for junior league finals include no singing of team songs, no handshakes, speeches or medal presentations.

In addition, only one parent is allowed to come and watch.

Northern Beaches mother Amy Smith has started a petition, calling for the regulations to be relaxed.

She told Ben Fordham she hopes more spectators will be allowed to attend.

“I’ve got friends that are single parents who have kids in grand finals and they’re like ‘what am I going to do with the other kids?’ because they can’t attend as well.”

According to NSW Health, the one parent rule is now under review.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

You can join the petition HERE 

 

Image: Getty

 

 

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873