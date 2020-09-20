Parents rally together against junior footy COVID regulations

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has reportedly taken up the fight against COVID rules for junior footy.

NSW Rugby League guidelines for junior league finals include no singing of team songs, no handshakes, speeches or medal presentations.

In addition, only one parent is allowed to come and watch.

Northern Beaches mother Amy Smith has started a petition, calling for the regulations to be relaxed.

She told Ben Fordham she hopes more spectators will be allowed to attend.

“I’ve got friends that are single parents who have kids in grand finals and they’re like ‘what am I going to do with the other kids?’ because they can’t attend as well.”

According to NSW Health, the one parent rule is now under review.

