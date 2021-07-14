2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parents assured lockdown won’t disadvantage HSC students

8 seconds ago
Ben Fordham
HSCPaul Martin
Article image for Parents assured lockdown won’t disadvantage HSC students

Parents are being assured everything is being done to ensure HSC students aren’t disadvantaged by Sydney’s COVID lockdown.

Trial exams are scheduled to begin later this month, with individual schools allowed to reschedule exam times.

Alternative assessments can also be used.

NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin told Ben Fordham they’ll use the experience of last year to help schools.

“Listen to the advice, keep studying and we’ll all get there.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873