Parents assured lockdown won’t disadvantage HSC students

Parents are being assured everything is being done to ensure HSC students aren’t disadvantaged by Sydney’s COVID lockdown.

Trial exams are scheduled to begin later this month, with individual schools allowed to reschedule exam times.

Alternative assessments can also be used.

NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin told Ben Fordham they’ll use the experience of last year to help schools.

“Listen to the advice, keep studying and we’ll all get there.”

