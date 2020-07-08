Over 6000 new home care packages announced, 100,000 on waiting list

The federal government is providing 6100 new home care packages for older Australians who want to keep living independently.

The $326 million funding announcement still leaves more than 100,000 people on home care waiting lists.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told Ben Fordham they are working on reducing the number of people waiting on care.

“We need to continue to grow the capacity of the system.

“We want to reduce the waiting lists.”

