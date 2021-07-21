2GB
OFFICIAL! Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games

25 mins ago
Mark Levy
Brisbane has officially been named as the host city of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics. 

It’s been a long awaited decision, with Brisbane the sole candidate for months.

IOC members voted this evening to make it official after hearing from Australian officials.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flew to Tokyo to push her state’s case to Olympic officials in person, alongside Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

In her presentation to the IOC she described Brisbane as perfectly placed to host the Games.

“There is a reason we are called the sunshine state, we are spoiled with blue skies and warm days, especially during Games times.”

A massive fireworks display has been set off to celebrate the river city becoming an Olympic city.

Sydney 2000 Olympics flag-bearer and basketball legend Andrew Gaze told Mark Levy he’s emotional in the wake of the announcement.

“It’s just an extraordinary opportunity for this great country, [and] for our athletes.”

Gold medalist and Queenslander Kieran Perkins recalled Brisbane’s first bid and his Olympic debut in 1992.

“How incredible to think … 40 years later, here we go!”

Press PLAY below to hear the announcement and reactions

Mark Levy
