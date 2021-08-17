‘Number of active holes’ foreshadow second wave of mouse plague

Regional communities are bracing themselves for warmer weather to bring back their mouse problem in full force.

NSW Farmers Association vice president Xavier Martin told Jim Wilson the next few weeks will be crucial for monitoring rodent populations, including on his own property.

“We are seeing quite a number of active holes … in pastures and public reserves as well.

“Unfortunately when I try to convince myself there’s not too many there Jim, and methodically walk up and down the rows and put bait cards out … we’re starting to get a pretty strong indication of what is a surviving population.

“We’ve got more in August now than we had in August last year.”

