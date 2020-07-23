2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Treasurer vows to shield state from second lockdown

34 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Dominic Perrottet

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is vowing to prevent a second lockdown as the state battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 200,000 people have gone back to work as restrictions have eased.

Another shutdown would cost the NSW economy more than a billion dollars a week.

Mr Perrottett told Ben Fordham this is an economic and health crisis.

“We can’t afford the cure to be worse than the disease.

“I’ll do everything in my power to ensure that [lockdown] doesn’t happen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873