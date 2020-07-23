NSW Treasurer vows to shield state from second lockdown

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is vowing to prevent a second lockdown as the state battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 200,000 people have gone back to work as restrictions have eased.

Another shutdown would cost the NSW economy more than a billion dollars a week.

Mr Perrottett told Ben Fordham this is an economic and health crisis.

“We can’t afford the cure to be worse than the disease.

“I’ll do everything in my power to ensure that [lockdown] doesn’t happen.”

Image: Getty