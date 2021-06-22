2GB
NSW Treasurer insists western Sydney will benefit from budget

1 hour ago
Article image for NSW Treasurer insists western Sydney will benefit from budget

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is rejecting claims western Sydney residents will be left worse off by this year’s budget.

Unions and the Opposition have slammed the budget saying it does nothing to ease cost of living pressure in the western suburbs.

The budget outlines a big increase in fine and road toll revenue.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham the budget has something for everyone.

“There’s a lot of money in this budget to help families with the cost of living.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


 

