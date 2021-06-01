2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Tourism Minister attacks Queensland Premier’s ‘irresponsible’ Origin bid

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Annastacia PalaszczukSTATE OF ORIGINStuart Ayres
Article image for NSW Tourism Minister attacks Queensland Premier’s ‘irresponsible’ Origin bid

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres has attacked the Queensland government’s multimillion dollar bid to host the State of Origin opener in Townsville.

Mr Ayres told Jim Wilson NSW’s offer was ‘substantially’ inferior to Queensland’s $8 million, but the NSW government but not prepared to take so great a loss.

“We’ve got to be prudent with the way we spend taxpayers’ money.

“We thought it was a pretty competitive offer, and the NRL just came back and said ‘this is what we’ve been offered from Queensland’.

“I said to them ‘Good luck to you, I don’t think that’s a very responsible figure’.”

Mr Ayres also pointed out Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has recently been approved for a pay rise up to $427,500.

“They’ve got enough money to buy State of Origin, but if you’re a tourism operator in the north end of Queensland … I don’t know whether this is enough to fill the gap.”

Press PLAY below to hear his hit on the Queensland government

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873