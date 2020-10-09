NSW Premier accuses Queensland counterpart of ‘throwing furphies’

A feud between NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over state borders has reignited.

Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson her counterpart’s conditions for reopening – 28 days without untraced community transmission, with all cases traced to their source in less than 48 hours – are “very aspirational but … very unrealistic”.

“Queensland, unfortunately, keeps changing the goalposts: every time they think we’re going to achieve a target, they throw in another furphy.

“This is a human tragedy that we’re seeing unfold, and I don’t want things to get worse.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News