2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • NSW Premier accuses Queensland counterpart..

NSW Premier accuses Queensland counterpart of ‘throwing furphies’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Annastacia PalaszczukGladys Berejiklianstate borders

A feud between NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over state borders has reignited.

Ms Berejiklian told Jim Wilson her counterpart’s conditions for reopening – 28 days without untraced community transmission, with all cases traced to their source in less than 48 hours – are “very aspirational but … very unrealistic”.

“Queensland, unfortunately, keeps changing the goalposts: every time they think we’re going to achieve a target, they throw in another furphy.

“This is a human tragedy that we’re seeing unfold, and I don’t want things to get worse.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873