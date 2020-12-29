2GB
NSW Police Force ramp up for ‘safe and enjoyable’ New Year’s Eve

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Sydneysiders can expect to see plenty of police officers on patrol and specialist commands out in force this New Year’s Eve to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told Mark Levy police are well-prepared for what is always their busiest night of the year.

“We’ve approached this New Year’s Eve knowing full well it’s going to be different, but we’ve approached it the same way.

“We’ve been working with … stakeholders for some time now to plan an operation that we hope will ensure the people of NSW are safe -particular COVID-safe – and that’s enjoyable for everyone as far as possible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

NewsNSW
