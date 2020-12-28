NSW Premier reveals NYE restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed what New Year’s Eve will look like in regards to COVID-19 restrictions.

No crowds will be allowed along the harbour with frontline workers no longer able to access vantage points to watch the NYE fireworks.

For NYE in Greater Sydney, no more than 10 people will be allowed in your home.

Outdoor gatherings in Greater Sydney will be reduced to 50 people rather than 100.

Residents in the northern part of the northern beaches will have the stay at home orders extended until January 9.

However on NYE residents will be allowed to have five people in their home from within the zone, including children.

Residents in the southern zone will have stay at home provisions in place until January 2.

On NYE 10 visitors from the southern zone will be allowed in a home.

Five coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.