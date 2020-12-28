2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Premier reveals NYE restrictions

3 hours ago
2GB News
covid-19Gladys BerejiklianNorthern Beaches
Article image for NSW Premier reveals NYE restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed what New Year’s Eve will look like in regards to COVID-19 restrictions.

No crowds will be allowed along the harbour with frontline workers no longer able to access vantage points to watch the NYE fireworks.

For NYE in Greater Sydney, no more than 10 people will be allowed in your home.

Outdoor gatherings in Greater Sydney will be reduced to 50 people rather than 100.

Residents in the northern part of the northern beaches will have the stay at home orders extended until January 9.

However on NYE residents will be allowed to have five people in their home from within the zone, including children.

Residents in the southern zone will have stay at home provisions in place until January 2.

On NYE 10 visitors from the southern zone will be allowed in a home.

Five coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

2GB News
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873