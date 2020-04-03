NSW Labor leader ‘really angry’ but refuses to expel China-praising MP

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay is refusing to expel a Labor MP after he praised the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus.

Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has complimented China’s President Xi Jinping’s “unswerving leadership” in handling the coronavirus crisis and “preventing” it from “spreading worldwide”.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has joined Ray Hadley’s calls for the upper house member to resign.

But Ms McKay tells Ray she can’t remove him from parliament and won’t be expelling him from the party.

“I’m pretty pissed about it… I’m really angry about it.

“I can assure you… he will never be in the shadow cabinet. These comments are inappropriate, they’re unacceptable.

“His actions have been appalling, I can’t say that to you enough.

“He’s going through a very difficult time right now and I’m not going to expel him from the Labor Party.”

