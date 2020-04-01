Peter Dutton calls for Labor MP’s resignation after China coronavirus praise

A video has emerged of a Labor MP praising the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus.

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been seen complimenting China’s President Xi Jinping’s “unswerving leadership” in handling the coronavirus crisis.

China has come under fire for failing to warn the world about coronavirus and silencing doctors who tried to speak up.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the comments are ‘very disturbing’ and Mr Moselmane must resign and apologise.

“You can’t have an allegiance to another country and pretend to have an allegiance to this country at the same time.

“To be talking from the talking points of the Chinese Communist Party is completely unacceptable.”

Ray Hadley says Mr Moselmane should be held accountable for his “nonsense”.

“The imbecilic utterings you offered should be the reason today you offer your resignation.”

Ray is calling on NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay to address the issue.

“You’re either a leader or you’re not.”