NSW Labor leader condemns MP’s praise of China’s coronavirus response

14 mins ago
Alan Jones
JODI MCKAYShaoquett Moselmane

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has condemned the comments of an MP praising China’s response to coronavirus.

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been heard complimenting China’s President Xi Jinping’s “unswerving leadership” in handling the coronavirus crisis.

Ms McKay has written to Alan Jones, clarifying that Mr Moselmane’s views do not reflect the party’s.

“I have spoken to Mr Moselmane and have indicated his comments were inappropriate, particularly given what NSW is currently dealing with.” (See full letter below)

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has joined Ray Hadley in calling for Ms Moselmane to resign.

Alan Jones
